VANCOUVER -- Lotto Max players will have another shot at a $70 million jackpot prize on Tuesday.

It will be the third time the jackpot has reached this level, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"With an estimated 20 Maxmillion prizes also up for grabs, the total amount of top prizes available in the February 25, 2020 draw is an eye-popping $90 million," BCLC said in a statement.

In January, a Brampton, Ont. man won the $70 million prize, which was the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history.

Adlin Lewis, a 49-year-old credit risk manager, said he had played the lottery for more than 20 years and often bought an extra ticket when the jackpot was high. He said at the time that he planned to use his winnings to make some investments and take a few trips.

Joseph Katalinic became B.C.'s biggest lottery winner when he won $60 million playing Lotto Max in July 2019.

Katalinic, a former commercial fisherman from Richmond, said he "went nuts" when he found out he'd won and celebrated with a shot of whisky.

B.C. lottery players claimed $792 million in winnings with more than $231 million from Lotto Max prizes, according to BCLC.

The draw for the $70 million prize will take place on Tuesday after 7:30 p.m. Players can check their tickets in stores or online.