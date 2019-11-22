VANCOUVER -- A Richmond man is $1 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 draw one day after his 36th birthday.

Marlon Coronado said he "can’t believe it" after he matched all 10 numbers and won the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the Nov. 20 draw.

Normally a Lotto Max player, Coronado decided to mix things up and purchased a 6/49 ticket for the first time several days before the draw at Richmond Centre.

Coronado scanned the ticket from home on the BCLC Lotto! App and realized he'd won. But since his wife was at work at the time, the first loved one to find out about the win was their dog—a one-year-old Bichon Frise named Martial.

"When I bought the ticket my wife and I decided that, if we won, we would buy a house with a garden for Martial," Coronado said in a statement from BCLC. “He’s our good-luck charm."

When Coronado drove to his wife's office to tell her, she almost didn't believe how much they had won when Marlon showed her his phone, which had the winning message on it.

"I thought it was only $1,000," said Ronalyn Coronado. "Then I counted the zeros. After that, I asked my boss if I could take the rest of the day off."

Lottery players in B.C. have redeemed more than $79 million in prize winning Lotto 6/49 tickets, according to BCLC.