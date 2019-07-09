

CTV News Vancouver





Most people dislike going to the dentist, but one Nanaimo resident had a rather happy checkup when she discovered she had won $500,000.

Gurmail Sidhu, 79, was waiting for her appointment earlier this month when she pulled out her Lotto Max ticket.

"While I was at the mall to see the dentist, I decided to check my tickets," Sidhu said.

All four Extra numbers matched.

"I saw a lot of zeroes, and asked my son to look. I don’t have words to describe it."

Sidhu came to Canada from India around 40 years ago. She lived in Surrey and Terrace before moving to Nanaimo eight months ago.

Now helping her daughter to raise twins, Sidhu said she wants to share her winnings with her family.