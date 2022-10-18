7-cent drop in Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted

After Metro Vancouver's gas prices stayed steady for several days, drivers may notice a slight drop at the pumps Wednesday.

For the past three days, regular gas has hovered at 192.9 cents per litre in the region. But on Wednesday, prices could fall seven cents to 185.9, according to price-prediction site Gas Wizard.

That could mark the lowest price the region has seen in weeks, even after a historic 35-cent tumble last week. That drop came days after the region hit an all-time high of 241.9 on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

Analysts explained those historically high prices were due to tight supply as a major pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast underwent maintenance. But once the facilities were up and running again, local prices began decreasing and have remained below $2 per litre since.

While Metro Vancouver often has the highest gas prices in the country, other parts of B.C. were paying more to fuel up on Tuesday, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

That map showed prices were higher in several places including on Vancouver Island, in the East Kootenays, in the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District and in the Northern Rockies.