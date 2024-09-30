Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief

Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.

As the country marks its fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Chief Bob Chamberlin of the Kwicksutaineuk Ah-kwa-mish First Nation said he's been encouraged to see an increasing number of Canadians acknowledge the ongoing affects of residential schools and other racist policies on First Nations.

He said the support is also powerfully felt by many residential school survivors themselves, whom he described as "the most resilient people in this country."

"For them to witness this awareness that's growing in Canada, it has to feel very helpful in their journey," he told CTV News.

"And yet, we still get an intransigence from government to make substantive changes."

Chamberlin pointed to the residential school apology delivered by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2008 and the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission delivered in 2015 as steps forward in reconciliation – but stressed that serious and systemic issues remain unaddressed in Indigenous communities.

"We see First Nations having poor housing, no drinking water, very sad health determinants," he said. "It's not like First Nations are the unluckiest people on the planet with the best sense of humour – we face government structures, policies and activities that continue the colonized mindset that we are second-class citizens."

Earlier this month, the Canadian Medical Association issued a formal apology for harms doctors and other health-care professionals have caused to Indigenous Peoples, following a multi-year review of documented interactions with First Nations communities that found a long history of harm – including forced sterilization, the most recent case of which was reported in 2019.

That's also the year the B.C. government passed a law embracing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as the province's framework for reconciliation, as urged by the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"I want everyone to understand the (UNDRIP) is a minimum standard of human rights," Chamberlin said. "That's what we're pursuing for First Nations across the country."