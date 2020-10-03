VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are investigating after an early morning shooting in the city's Newton neighbourhood left a man in critical condition in hospital Saturday.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of 129 Street shortly before 3 a.m. after receiving reports of a break-in and shooting in the area, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said they found a 67-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said, describing him as a tall, skinny man who was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Investigators from the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit are working to determine if the shooting was targeted and if the person who was shot was the intended victim, police said. They added that the victim is not known to police.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.