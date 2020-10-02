VANCOUVER -- The victims of a shooting in North Vancouver earlier this week are believed to have been targeted, although the motive is not yet known, officials say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said determining the motive will be a priority in the shooting that left one dead and one injured.

The victim, identified by IHIT Thursday night as Alireza Serri, was known to police, the team said in a news release.

The 43-year-old who went by "Ali" is described by his family as a good person with a "very good heart," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release.

"This could have resulted in a double homicide and residents in the neighbourhood were put at risk as well. Finding the shooter and potentially others who were complicit in this crime will be the goal of our concerted effort."

According to court documents, a man with the same name as the victim, and who is the same age, was sentenced to nine months' jail time and 18 months' probation on Nov. 22, 2019, after being convicted of several charges related to mail and identity theft.

The second victim of the shooting, who has not been publicly identified but is known to police as well, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on the evening of Sept. 30.

Police say the men had been sitting in a vehicle in a laneway behind East 17th Street when they were shot at.

Anyone with dash cam video captured near St. Andrews Avenue and East 17th Street, or near the Second Narrows and Lions Gate bridges, at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday is asked to contact IHIT.

Additionally, anyone with further information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Tips can also be made to IHIT by email.