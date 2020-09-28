VANCOUVER -- Delta police say they are investigating an afternoon drive-by shooting that took place near the Surrey-Delta border.

Police say they received multiple reports about the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta police, says gunfire appears to have been exchanged between the occupants of two vehicles near 120 Street and 82 Avenue in North Delta.

“Numerous” bullet casings have been recovered by police. There have been no reported injuries, and police say they are not aware of any victims.

Officers are interviewing witnesses but are not releasing any specific information about the vehicles involved at this point.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam video are asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

Traffic in the area will be impacted while police investigate.