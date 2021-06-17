VANCOUVER -- More than six years after a man was killed near Creston, B.C., Mounties have finally identified the victim.

Police say Clint Wolfleg's remains were found in a home on Lower Kootenay First Nation lands on May 31, 2015. At the time, police didn't identify Wolfleg as the victim, but said his death appeared suspicious.

"Today, the B.C. Major Crime Unit is publicly identifying the deceased as Clint Wolfleg in hopes of advancing its investigation into (his) death," said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner in a news release Thursday.

Wolfleg was 26 when he died.

"Major crime investigators are aware that people in the Creston area or who resided in the Creston area at the time, may possess information that would be of value to the case," Aschenbrenner said.

"Our hope is that those individuals, who have been reluctant to come forward in the past, will be encouraged to speak with our team, and help us answer some difficult questions for Clint's loved ones."

BC Coroners Service is also still investigating how, where and when Wolfleg died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP information line at 1-877-987-8477.