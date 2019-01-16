

Mounties in Kamloops, B.C. are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing boy and his aunt.

Police received a report to check on the well-being of six-year-old Nikaeo Supernault on Sunday.

The child was being looked after by his aunt, 28-year-old Roseanne Supernault.

Investigators believe Nikaeo is still with Roseanne.

Nikaeo is described as 3'6" with light brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 45 lbs. and could be wearing a blue jacket, tan boots and black bottoms.

Roseanne is 5'7" and weighs 190 lbs. She has dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she is wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood, jeans, black boots, a white fur top and a light grey purse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).