6-year-old boy, aunt missing in Kamloops: RCMP
Nikaeo Supernault, right, and his aunt Roseanne Supernault are seen in these images provided by the RCMP.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 2:50PM PST
Mounties in Kamloops, B.C. are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing boy and his aunt.
Police received a report to check on the well-being of six-year-old Nikaeo Supernault on Sunday.
The child was being looked after by his aunt, 28-year-old Roseanne Supernault.
Investigators believe Nikaeo is still with Roseanne.
Nikaeo is described as 3'6" with light brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 45 lbs. and could be wearing a blue jacket, tan boots and black bottoms.
Roseanne is 5'7" and weighs 190 lbs. She has dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she is wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood, jeans, black boots, a white fur top and a light grey purse.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).