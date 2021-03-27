VANCOUVER -- Six people were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident on the North Shore Saturday afternoon. One of them, a woman, has since succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed it has been called to the scene at Lynn Valley Village, where North Vancouver RCMP said earlier in the day that multiple victims had been stabbed "within and outside" Lynn Valley Library.

One person is in custody after the incident, police said, adding that they believe there is only one suspect.

The incident brought a massive police presence to the Lynn Valley Village shopping centre, and video from the scene shows officers arresting a man crossing the road shortly after the incident.

Video of the alleged Lynn Valley stabbing suspect who appears to stab himself in the leg before being taken into custody ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/u7VkvW1kTr — Shannon Paterson (@ctv_shannon) March 27, 2021

Shayla Dyson was at Browns Socialhouse at the time of the incident. She told CTV News Vancouver she remembers hearing a commotion outside the restaurant and looking up to see a man stabbing a woman.

Restaurant staff chased the assailant away and brought the woman inside, Dyson said.

"They had locked all the doors and they were trying to open it to get him to run away, which he did, and then they dragged her inside and her young kid too," she said.

Dyson said she saw multiple people being treated for injuries after the incident.

"None of the victims seem to have anything in common," she said. "It didn’t look like he knew who they were from the way she was reacting. It seemed random."

I was on scene within minutes of the Lynn Valley stabbing and got video of 6 different victims. ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/RNYHeqxrzG — Shannon Paterson (@ctv_shannon) March 27, 2021

IHIT told CTV News it expects to provide more information on the situation after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the scene, and first responders could be seen providing care to an injured person on the floor of the Lynn Valley Library.

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted that the branch would be closed for the rest of the day "due to an incident in the area." The library did not describe the incident, but asked the public to avoid the area.

Due to an incident in the area, Lynn Valley Library is closed for the rest of the day. Please avoid the area - thank you. pic.twitter.com/t8NFDsjFqX — North Vancouver District Public Library (@nvdpl) March 27, 2021

Lynn Valley Village also closed for the rest of the day after the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated