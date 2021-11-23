500 cattle died due to flooding in Abbotsford: BC Dairy Association

Vancouver -

The BC Dairy Association says a preliminary assessment has found that about 500 cattle have died because of flooding in the Abbotsford and Yarrow areas.

But in a news release, the association says that number could climb even higher.

“It is possible the number of deceased cattle may rise should more flooding occur or more animals need to be euthanized due to health problems caused by the flooding,” the release says.

Of the approximately 23,000 cattle in the region, an estimated 6,000 have been moved out of the flood zone to other farms.

The association says an estimated 16,000 cattle have remained on their own farms.

“While just one cow perishing in a natural disaster is disheartening, it is a credit to the tireless work of farmers, their families and volunteers that so many cattle were saved and so few lost,” says Holger Schwichtenberg, chair of the BC Dairy Association.

Schwichtenberg is also a dairy farmer in Agassiz and has taken in cattle from flooded farms.

BC Dairy says it’s working with the province, transport companies, farmers and volunteers to house, feed and water the animals.

Officials with the province said last week that thousands of animals have died as a result of the flooding in BC. One poultry farmer told CTV he lost 20,000 birds.

Meanwhile, the BC Dairy Association says about 80 per cent of milk being produced on B.C. farms is now being picked up for processing.

Milk from the Okanagan and Kootenays is temporarily being shipped for processing in Alberta because of highway closures.