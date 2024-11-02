Pedestrian suffers 'significant injuries' in Surrey crash, RCMP say

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Surrey Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 144 Street and 88 Avenue. A driver in a pickup truck was making a left turn from the street onto the avenue and struck a pedestrian, "resulting in significant injuries," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, has been transported to a local area hospital in critical condition," the release reads.

"The driver of the pickup truck is co-operating with police."

Police said their investigation is in "the very early stages." They asked anyone with additional information – including dash cam video from the area – to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-162958.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers, police said.