Section of Stanley Park seawall to close for further tree removal

A section of Vancouver’s Stanley Park’s seawall will be closed throughout November to allow for the further removal of hemlock trees.

The seawall between Third Beach and Prospect Point will be closed from Nov. 4 to Dec. 6.

The section of seawall will be closed “due to the risks of removing these logs on high slopes, and to ensure the safety of crews and park visitors,” said the City of Vancouver on Friday. The parking lot at Prospect Point cafe will also be closed, while a portion of Stanley Park Drive, from the Causeway off-ramp to Prospect Point picnic lot, will be subject to periodic 15-minute closures until the work is complete.

The Vancouver Park Board is continuing phase two of its project axing an estimated 160,000 trees in the park. Weakened or killed by a western hemlock looper moth infestation, the chopped trees are part of the city’s plan to ensure public safety and mitigate wildfire risks.

Despite much criticism from environmental groups, the second phase of the project was given the green light to continue in October.

The second phase of the project is penned to finish in early 2025, followed by a replanting of trees in the spring of next year, said the city. Much of the tree work will concentrate on typically busy sections of the park, including the areas next to the aquarium, Brockton Point, Chickadee Trail and along the northwest seawall.

Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 7, a helicopter will be deployed periodically to safely remove and transport the felled wood from the cliffs above the seawall. The use of the helicopter will be in accordance with the city’s noise control by-law, and will run during daylight hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also throughout November, park board crews will be conducting their annual work to stabilize and maintain the slope near Siwash Rock. The concurrent project will see crews carry out the removal of unstable material from the slopes and check that the rock slabs are securely connected to the main wall.

“Undertaking these necessary repairs in conjunction with this critical tree removal work will help minimize the impact to park visitors, and reduce the chances of needing to close this section of the seawall at a later date,” said the park board.

Temporary detours will be in place for those looking to bike, walk or roll the seawall during this time, the city said.