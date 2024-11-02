Team of thieves targeting 'large-scale' homes in Surrey, RCMP say

Police in Surrey say they're investigating a series of residential break-ins targeting "large-scale homes" in the South Surrey, Panorama Ridge and Crescent Beach areas.

While police did not specify how many incidents have occurred, they said investigators believe the thefts are related to similar incidents in other jurisdictions in the Lower Mainland.

The suspects seem to work in a team of three, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday, adding that they typically strike between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the homes are unoccupied, and generally break in by smashing the glass on a patio door.

Once inside, the thieves steal mainly "high-value items" like jewelry and purses, as well as cash, police said.

"Investigators believe the thieves are surveilling properties before they strike," said Sgt. Tammy Lobb, in the release.

"Therefore, we encourage residents to keep their homes secure, look out for each other as neighbours and call police to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals."

Police did not release any photos of the suspects, but provided descriptions of them and their attire.

One suspect is 6'3" tall and "heavy-built," according to police. Another is six feet tall and "muscular," while the third is 5'8" and "slender."

Police did not share details about their complexion or hair or eye colours, but said all three had been seen wearing hoodies, dark-coloured sweatpants and balaclavas.

"All three suspects tighten their hoodie strings around their balaclavas to conceal their facial features," police said in the release.

Mounties said they held a "block watch meeting" this week and plan to hold another one "soon." Residents of the affected neigbourhoods may also see an increased police presence in the coming days.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, police said.