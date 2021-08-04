VANCOUVER -- What's for dinner?

This is a common daily question in many households.

Tech expert Lisa Chang joined CTV Morning Live to provide four tech-savvy ways to make mealtime easier.

DoorDash: DoorDash as an easy, convenient and cost-efficient way to support local restaurants. RBC and DoorDash have announced a partnership to give Canadians more value next time they order in. RBC credit card holders can get up to 12 months' complimentary access to a DashPass subscription. The subscription typically costs $9.99 a month and offers unlimited $0 delivery fees plus other perks on eligible orders.

PC Express: Grocery shopping can take a lot of time out of an already busy day. Chang recommends PC Express as a major time saver. PC Express is an online grocery pick-up and delivery app. Once groceries are selected people simply need to book a time for pick up or delivery.

Mealime App: Planning easy healthy meals shouldn't be a source of stress. Chang recommends Mealime, which is made in Vancouver. The Mealime app creates meal plans that are specific to personal preferences, dietary restrictions, family size, budget and nutritional goals.

Picniic App:This app delegates meal prep and keeps the entire family on schedule. Family schedules and to-do lists are all synched to create a family calendar hub. Grocery lists and meal responsibilities are also synched to the hub to create a more effective lifestyle.

