VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia confirmed the province is dealing with several new outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent days.

Four of those outbreaks are at health-care facilities in the Lower Mainland.

In Dr. Bonnie Henry's first public update since Friday, the provincial health officer confirmed an outbreak at Zion Park Manor in Surrey.

Fraser Health also addressed the outbreak publicly Monday, saying there is currently only one known case associated with the outbreak. One staff member has tested positive at the long-term care home operated by the Lutheran Senior Citizens' Housing Society.

That person is self-isolating at home.

Additionally, Henry addressed other outbreaks confirmed by the health authority in recent days.

Two other long-term care homes, The Village in Langley and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey, are dealing with cases of novel coronavirus.

Another outbreak at the Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver has also been reported, Henry said at an afternoon news conference.

The first outbreak at that home was reported back in March, and declared over in early June.

In positive news, outbreaks at Banfield Pavillion House and at Yaletown House have been declared over.

The latest updates bring the total number of outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system to 19.

Other outbreaks were reported over the weekend as well.

On Sunday, Fraser Health said 13 employees of J&L Beef Ltd. tested positive for the disease.

The provincial health officer announced nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the weekend, and two more people had died.