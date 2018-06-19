

CTV Vancouver





Police arrested four men and seized two guns during a dramatic takedown in Langley, B.C. that alarmed nearby residents Monday night.

Officers used unmarked police cars to block the suspects’ vehicle at 94B Avenue and 204 Street shortly before 11 p.m., and apprehended the men with help from a police dog.

Authorities said one of the suspects suffered a dog bite injury, and there was "minor vehicle damage" caused during the arrests.

The high-risk takedown was performed by an emergency response team from the Vancouver Police Department, which told CTV News its officers were responding to a tip about firearms.

Witnesses heard loud bangs that sounded like gunfire, but Sgt. Jason Robillard said no bullets were fired.

"Officers used loud distraction devices during the arrests, which had mistakenly been reported at gun shots," Robillard said in an email.

At least three damaged vehicles could be seen in the area early Tuesday morning: a black sedan, a white sedan, and a black pickup truck that had a flat tire.

One witness, who asked to be identified only as Chrisanna, told CTV News some of the suspects were arrested in their vehicle, but at least one tried to bolt.

"Some of the police were saying, 'They took off, they took off,'" she said. "This street was just littered with police."

Beyond the one man’s dog bite, the severity of which hasn’t been disclosed, police said no other injuries were sustained during the takedown.

All four suspects remain in custody as police continue to investigate.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim