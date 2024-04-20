4 homes damaged, 14 people displaced by Aldergrove fire

Four homes are damaged and 14 people displaced after a fire broke out in an Aldergrove neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Springfield Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to Asst. Chief Dale Steeple of the Township of Langley Fire Department.

Steeple told CTV News crews heard from dispatch while en route to the blaze that multiple calls had been received. They arrived to find "20-to-25-foot flames" coming from the back of a home on the block.

The call was upgraded to a second alarm, and crews began a defensive attack on the blaze, Steeple said, noting that flames had already spread to a second home in the densely packed neighbourhood.

Those initial two homes suffered significant damage, while a third was partially damaged and a fourth saw its vinyl siding melted on one side, according to Steeple.

The assistant chief said 14 people and their pets had been displaced from three of the homes as a result of the fire.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched three ambulances to the scene and treated three patients, ultimately taking them to hospital in stable condition.

Steeple said the injured residents suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns, but their injuries were non-life-threatening. By mid-afternoon, two of the three had already been released, he said.

Crews were still on scene at that time, mopping up hot spots and awaiting the fire investigator, according to Steeple, who said a total of eight fire department vehicles and 30 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he said.