VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3D printer seized as part of firearms trafficking probe in B.C.

    The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit provided this photo of items seized during a firearms investigation. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit provided this photo of items seized during a firearms investigation.
    Police in northern B.C. searched one home and made one arrest in connection with the alleged trafficking of 3D-printed guns.

    The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said, in a statement, they launched an investigation last month and searched a home in Prince George on Monday, where they found and seized a number of items. Among those were a 3D printer, one "loaded and fully assembled" 3D-printed firearm, and "numerous" 3D-printed parts including frames and magazines.

    "3D printers, when used for a nefarious purpose puts public safety at risk," said CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, noting that the investigation was led by the Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team.

    Other items seized included a rifle with the serial number "obliterated," prohibited magazines, ammunition and what is believed to be counterfeit U.S. currency.

    No one has been charged, but authorities say a man "associated with the residence" was arrested and released.

