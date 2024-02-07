3D printer seized as part of firearms trafficking probe in B.C.

Police in northern B.C. searched one home and made one arrest in connection with the alleged trafficking of 3D-printed guns.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said, in a statement, they launched an investigation last month and searched a home in Prince George on Monday, where they found and seized a number of items. Among those were a 3D printer, one "loaded and fully assembled" 3D-printed firearm, and "numerous" 3D-printed parts including frames and magazines.

"3D printers, when used for a nefarious purpose puts public safety at risk," said CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, noting that the investigation was led by the Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team.

Other items seized included a rifle with the serial number "obliterated," prohibited magazines, ammunition and what is believed to be counterfeit U.S. currency.

No one has been charged, but authorities say a man "associated with the residence" was arrested and released.