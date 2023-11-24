VANCOUVER
    • 34 arrested after large drug and weapons enforcement effort in New Westminster: police

    A two-month project targeting crime in New Westminster's downtown core has led to more than 50 recommended charges against 34 suspects, according to police.

    A two-month project targeting crime in New Westminster's downtown core has led to more than 50 recommended charges against 34 suspects, according to police.

    In a news release Friday, the New Westminster Police Department said it ramped up patrols in the city's downtown streets throughout September and October as part of a special project funded largely in part by the provincial Special Investigations and Targeted Enforcement Program.

    "As a result of this work, the NWPD recommended more than 50 charges to Crown Counsel, made 34 arrests and seized several weapons, including brass knuckles, batons, a stun gun and an imitation firearm," police said in the release.

    The charges being recommended include but are not limited to drug trafficking, assault, shoplifting, possession of stolen property, mischief and breaching conditions.

    "The results of this recent project underscore our commitment to keeping the downtown neighbourhood safe," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, adding that many of those who were arrested now have court-ordered conditions to stay out of the downtown core.

    The NWPD noted that specialty units were also able to provide medical aid to nine people experiencing overdoses during the enforcement project.

