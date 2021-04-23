VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they're looking for a suspect after three young girls reported being followed on their way home from school earlier in this week.

According to the RCMP, the girls said they were walking home from Riverdale Elementary School when a man began following them. The girls were walking from the school to Holly Park and when they continued to be followed, went into a grocery store for help.

Police say the man left the area when the girls went into the store.

Mounties say the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on April 21. It was reported to police the next day.

“In this case these girls did the right thing," Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in a news release. "If you suspect you are being followed go to a safe place, or approach other people in the area, and call police for help."

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his late teens or early 20s, about 5'10", with black messy hair, a moustache and dark stubble. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and red shoes. He was also carrying a blue portable speaker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.