VANCOUVER -- A man has been charged about a month after a widely-shared video was posted to social media showing what the poster described as a stalking incident.

Police said a 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged in connection to the incident that occurred in Vancouver on March 17.

Mohammed Majidpour is charged with one count of criminal harassment in connection to the case.

He's also been charged in separate incidents, police in Vancouver say.

The investigation began when video was posted to social media in March of a woman being followed by a man she didn't know. She said she was followed for about 40 minutes.

The video garnered "significant attention" on social media, and police began a search for the man involved.

"We understand the incident caused anxiety in the community," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday.

As the investigation continued, further charges were recommended by police, then approved by Crown counsel.

Majidpour, who remains in custody, faces one count of criminal harassment for an incident on March 13 near Dunsmuir and Granville streets.

He's been charged with one count of mischief in an incident reported the next day at a Burrard Street hotel, and one count of break-and-enter at a hotel on March 16. Police did not say whether it was at the same hotel, or another located on Burrard.

Majidpour has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon in an incident reported on March 19 near Bute and Robson streets, and one count of uttering threats in an incident in the same area.