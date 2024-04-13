3-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 2 to hospital, including pedestrian

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment after a serious crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian in Surrey Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on 144 Street near 62 Avenue, and police shut down 144 Street while they investigated.

Images from the scene show one vehicle on its side in the roadway with debris scattered around it. Another vehicle crashed into the front yard of a townhome.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian and one of the drivers involved were taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched four ambulances to the scene and transported one patient in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information about the crash or dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-51286.