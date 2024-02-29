VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3 people hospitalized after rollover on Highway 1 Thursday morning

    Three people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford on Feb. 29, 2024. (CTV News / Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi) Three people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford on Feb. 29, 2024. (CTV News / Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi)
    Share

    Authorities closed part of Highway 1 around Abbotsford after a rollover crash Thursday morning.

    The accident happened near Cole Road around 8:45 a.m. In an email, Highway Patrol said only one car was involved, with three people inside.

    One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

    The two other occupants were also taken to hospital.

    Highway 1 eastbound was closed for part of the afternoon, and reopened after several hours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News