3 people hospitalized after rollover on Highway 1 Thursday morning

Authorities closed part of Highway 1 around Abbotsford after a rollover crash Thursday morning.

The accident happened near Cole Road around 8:45 a.m. In an email, Highway Patrol said only one car was involved, with three people inside.

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The two other occupants were also taken to hospital.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed for part of the afternoon, and reopened after several hours.