VANCOUVER -- Three more Metro Vancouver schools cancelled classes on Wednesday citing possible connections to people with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In Vancouver, St. Francis of Assisi's principal was told Tuesday night that a parent of a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Vancouver Coastal Health informed the school that the school community was at low risk," Catholic Independent Schools Vancouver Archdiocese's Lesya Balsevich told CTV News Vancouver in an email.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, the school has made the decision to close the school for the remainder of the week, through spring break."

A high school in the city – which is a feeder school for St. Francis of Assisi – also cancelled classes for the day over "precautionary health reasons."

Notre Dame Regional Secondary School made the announcement on its social media accounts and on its website late Tuesday night. At first, the school didn't indicate why classes were cancelled, except to say it was health-related. However, Balsevich confirmed the students between the two Vancouver schools have recently been in contact with each other and are both being cleaned and sanitized before students return to class on March 30.

Meanwhile, Surrey's Coast Meridian Elementary issued a notice on its website saying someone in the school's community "has tested positive for COVID-19." The notice said, however, that the school has not yet confirmed the diagnosis with health authorities.

"In our current context, and exercising significant caution, we are closing Coast Meridian today and we are dispatching a deep cleaning team to the school to begin a full and thorough cleaning," the notice said, without indicating when the school would reopen.

On Monday, a school on the North Shore closed for the week after learning that a "close contact" of someone in the school community has COVID-19.

Collingwood School said the person infected with the virus is "not a student, family member, or staff member" of anyone who attends either of the West Vancouver school's campuses.

"While Vancouver Coastal Health's regional communicable disease control advises that the risk is limited, we have made the decision to close the school for spring break out of an abundance of caution in order to deep clean our buildings and safeguard our community," headmaster Lisa Evans said in an email.

Over the weekend, two school communities in Surrey received letters over the weekend about incidents involving people with the virus.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students at Serpentine Elementary School on Sunday, advising them someone now diagnosed with the virus had been inside the school gym as part of a community-use rental.

The school was deep-cleaned over the weekend as a result, but classes were still in session by Monday.

Parents and guardians at Sullivan Heights Secondary School also received a letter from Fraser Health on Sunday informing them someone with a now-confirmed case of COVID-19 is a member of the school community.

It’s not known if it’s a student or staff member, but health officials said the risk at Sullivan Heights was low because the person wasn't showing symptoms while at school.