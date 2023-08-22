3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people.

The blast erupted inside an abandoned building near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street at around 7 a.m., according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.

Northern Health told CTV News two patients were transported to hospital by ambulance after the explosion, and a third was delivered by a member of the public.

One of the patients was suffering serious injuries, a spokesperson for the health authority said.

The building caught fire as a result of the explosion, and firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames hours later.

Given the unfolding situation, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said it was "far too early" to speculate about whether the explosion was suspicious or accidental.

Authorities closed down a square block between Third and Fourth avenues from Dominion to Queensway, and have asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.