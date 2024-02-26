2nd woman dies after Highway 1 crash involving Uber vehicle

Another woman has died following a crash involving an Uber vehicle in Burnaby earlier this month.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 1 near the Sprott Street exit on Feb. 18, initially killing one woman and injuring three others.

On Monday, Cpl. Melissa Jongema of the B.C. Highway Patrol confirmed the crash has “tragically claimed a second young life.”

CTV News has learned the second woman who died was 23 years old and from the Tri-Cities.

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been created for the victims’ families to help with funeral arrangements. According to one of the fundraisers, the women were celebrating one of their 21st birthdays that night and were taking an Uber home.

“Hold your kids tight, please for me,” the post reads. “You never know when they won't return home.”

Jongema said the investigation is still in its early stages, but that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

First responders were called to the highway at around 3:45 a.m. on the morning of the collision, according to the RCMP. Officers were told a vehicle with several occupants had stoped on the side of the highway when it was struck by an SUV.

Later that day, Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj confirmed one woman had died by the time officers arrived at the scene.

“Three other female passengers were transported to the hospital, with two of them in critical condition,” Kalanj said at the time, adding that the driver of the SUV had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

In a statement to CTV News, Uber said it has since been in touch with a family member of the driver.

“The details of this crash are heartbreaking, and we offer our deepest sympathies to all those impacted,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Jongema said the RCMP’s investigation will be lengthy due to the complexity of the incident, adding it will take time to determine the cause of the crash and whether charges will be recommended.