2nd-degree murder charge laid in connection to fatal July stabbing in Mission, B.C.

A man has been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old resident of Mission, B.C., back in July.

John Powers, 37, was in custody when he was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Powers is accused of killing Jesse Kennedy on July 13.

In a previous statement, IHIT explained that Mission RCMP officers were called to the 32500 block of Lougheed Highway around 6:15 p.m. that day, and found man suffering from a stab wound.

The 44-year-old was rushed to hospital, where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

Four days later, IHIT identified Kennedy in hopes of advancing the investigation, and revealed a 37-year-old suspect had been arrested.

The team has not confirmed whether that suspect was Powers, or whether the two men knew each other at the time of the killing.

IHIT is encouraging anyone who’s been affected by Kennedy’s death to reach out to the Mission RCMP’s Victim Services Unit. Those seeking help can email mission.victim.services@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call 604-820-3504.