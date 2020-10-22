VANCOUVER -- Second-degree murder and two aggravated assault charges have been laid in connection to a stabbing at a Surrey townhouse that killed a woman and injured a man and toddler Tuesday night.

Police described the incident that happened in the Newton area as a case of "family violence." A suspect, who is a family member of the victims, was arrested. He was not publicly identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday morning that charges have since been laid against a man in connection to the stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived at the townhouse on 66 Avenue near 127A Street, three people were found injured.

Surrey RCMP said at the time the woman's injuries were critical, a man was also seriously hurt, and a two-year-old child had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to hospital, and the woman, who police say was in her late 20s, did not survive. Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Kendra Mangione