SURREY, B.C. -- A woman has died and a toddler and man are injured following an incident Tuesday night in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties say they have a suspect in custody in what they believe is a case of family violence.

Members of the RCMP were first called to a townhouse complex in the Newton area shortly before 9 p.m.

It was reported there had been a stabbing in a home in the Starwood townhouse complex on 66 Avenue near 127A Street.

When they arrived, Mounties say, they found three people who were injured. The woman's injuries were critical, and a two-year-old child had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man also had serious injuries, police say. All three were taken to hospital. The woman did not survive.

A suspect fled the scene but was found nearby, police say.

He remained in custody as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in the case being treated as a homicide and aggravated assault. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

In a news release, Cpl. Elenore Sturko said so far the investigation points to the incident being a case of family violence.

Everyone involved knows each other, she said, so it is not believed there's any risk to the public.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which has been called in to work with Surrey RCMP, said everyone involved is part of the same family.

IHIT has not said how they're related, but Sgt. Frank Jang said one of the top priorities in the investigation will be to "piece together what was said and done in that home last night."

The area around the townhouse will be taped off for what police describe as a "significant amount of time," Sturko said.

At the scene, a corner unit appeared to be taped off, and an RCMP cruiser was still parked out front Wednesday morning.

A neighbour told CTV News they saw a very young child, possibly a toddler, whisked into an ambulance with bandages on their legs.

Officers were then spotted a block over at 67A Avenue and 127 Street.

A white tarp and cones were placed under a stop sign there.

Forensic investigators laid down evidence markers and photographed what appeared to be a knife.

It was placed in an evidence box and taken away from the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available