23 fireworks tickets in Surrey, zero in Vancouver on Halloween night

Fireworks flew in Vancouver and Surrey on Halloween night despite bylaws in both cities making the activity illegal.

In Vancouver, more than 100 complaints were called into the city's 311 line, resulting in fire inspectors being sent to respond to 30 incidents. In six cases, fireworks were confiscated, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Matthew Trudeau.

"They encountered numerous youth lighting fireworks and did not ticket them or press charges against the youths they encountered," an email to CTV News said, confirming no tickets or fines were issued in the city. Fireworks have been illegal – except for permitted events – since 2020, with fines of up to $1,000 for breaching the bylaw.

Trudeau said no major property damage or significant injuries were reported, but that crews were called to two incidents. One was a small brush fire that was quickly extinguished. The other was a call to South Vancouver's Moberly Arts and Cultural Center "where a window was broken and fireworks entered in the building."

Video posted to Reddit showed an incident in East Vancouver where someone appeared to have been shooting fireworks at passersby, sending some trick-or-treaters scrambling. The video shows police arriving on scene and one person being chased on foot.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Vistintin told CTV News no one was injured or arrested in that case.

In Surrey, the city received 214 complaints.

"Throughout the evening, officers found that by the time they arrived to the scene of a complaint, the fireworks had stopped. For this reason, bylaw officers proactively patrolled areas where large groups of individuals are known to congregate and set off fireworks, including schools and parks," an email from a city spokesperson says.

In total, officers attended 269 locations, 148 private properties and 121 public spaces.

Twenty-three violation tickets for $250 each were handed out, for a total of $5,750 in fines.