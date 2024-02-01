2 years probation for man who defaced Lonsdale Quay Pride flag

The man who defaced a Pride flag and damaged a flagpole at Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver last year has been sentenced to probation.

Kristopher Kamienik was sentenced in North Vancouver provincial court Wednesday on two counts of mischief, though online court records indicate only one of the two charges stemmed from the Lonsdale Quay incident.

Kamienik was charged in July 2023 for the incident that occurred on May 25. At the time, North Vancouver RCMP said he was accused of stealing and defacing a pride flag, damaging a flagpole in the process.

Mounties said their investigation began after they were made aware of social media video that recorded Kamienik's alleged actions.

The then-51-year-old was charged with one count of mischief and one count of theft under $5,000. Online court records associated with the RCMP file number indicate that Kamienik pleaded guilty to the mischief charge and the theft charge was stayed.

The BC Prosecution Service told CTV News Kamienik was given a suspended sentence with a two-year probation order for the mischief.

At the same time, he received a conditional discharge and a one-year probation order for a separate mischief charge stemming from a separate incident, according to the BCPS.

North Vancouver RCMP did not publicize the other incident when it happened, though it occured in their jurisdiction. Online court records indicate that Kamienik was charged with two counts of mischief that occurred in April 2023.

The one he was sentenced for on Wednesday occurred on April 21, 2023, according to the online court file. Another mischief charge in the file is listed as having occurred on April 7, 2023. That charge was stayed.

When the charges related to the Lonsdale Quay incident were announced, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment has "absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community."

"We will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” Sahak said in a news release at the time.