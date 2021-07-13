VANCOUVER -- Conservation officers are investigating after a two-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park on Monday evening.

In a statement, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the little one was injured and treated in hospital.

“At approx. 9: 30 p.m. on Monday, a group of adults and children were walking from the parking lot near the aquarium when a coyote suddenly jumped on the child,” it reads.

“Her father intervened and the coyote left the area.”

Coyote attacks in Stanley Park have become increasingly common over the past year and the COS says it will be patrolling the park over the next few days.

“Conservation Officers believe multiple coyotes are involved in incidents in Stanley Park and are continuing efforts with park rangers, area organizations, the municipality and wildlife biologists to address and reduce coyote conflicts,” reads the conservation officer statement.

“The public is asked to use abundant caution in Stanley Park, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.”

Earlier this month conservation officers shared the stories of three other people who’d all been attacked by coyotes in the park, and there were several other attacks in the spring and early summer. In late May, the agency advised people to take extra precautions when visiting the park.

According to the agency, two coyotes have already been euthanized in Stanley Park this year.

Anyone who witnesses a coyote being aggressive to park visitors is asked to call the province’s Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

This is a developing story and will be updated.