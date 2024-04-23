2 women killed in crashes on Chilliwack forest service road: RCMP

Chilliwack Mounties were called to two fatal off-roading crashes in the same area just seven days apart from each other, prompting a safety warning from the detachment.

In a weekend report published Tuesday afternoon, Chilliwack RCMP said the most recent incident unfolded on Saturday. Police were called to the Chipmunk Creek Forest Service Road at about 5:30 p.m. that day over a report of a crash between two off-road motorcycles. When first responders arrived, they tried to give life-saving measures to a 22-year-old female rider, but she died from her injuries.

Mounties said the Integrated Collision Analysis Section is still investigating the crash, and said "criminality has not been ruled out."

Just one week prior, a 31-year-old woman died in a crash involving one off-road vehicle. That incident also happened in the Chipmunk Creek area, police said, adding criminality is not believed to be a factor in that case.

"We would like to remind the public to be safe when enjoying the outdoors on motorized vehicles," a statement from Chilliwack RCMP said.

Mounties advised off-road vehicle drivers to always wear a helmet and a seatbelt, if the vehicle is equipped with one. Drivers are also advised to never operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.