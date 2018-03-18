

CTV Vancouver





Burnaby RCMP are investigating a double stabbing that happened outside Edmonds SkyTrain station early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Philip Atoui said officers responded to a call at around 2 a.m. about a robbery that resulted in two youth sustaining stab wounds.

The incident had occurred about 40 minutes before police were called, and Atoui said the suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The two young people were transported to hospital by ambulance, where they were treated and later released. Atoui said their injuries were minor.

Police have no suspects in the investigation so far.

"What's important here is for anyone who witnesses this to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999," Atoui said.