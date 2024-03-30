VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 taken to hospital after Chilliwack trailer fire

    A Chilliwack, B.C., fire truck is pictured in 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A Chilliwack, B.C., fire truck is pictured in 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
    Two people were taken to hospital after a travel trailer went up in flames in Chilliwack Saturday morning.

    Around 9 a.m., the Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the 46000 block of Elgin Drive, where crews found the medium-sized trailer “fully engulfed in fire,” according to a news release from the city.

    About a dozen firefighters were sent to the scene. “Crews quickly advanced hose lines and were able to swiftly knock down the fire and prevent damage to nearby structures,” the release reads.

    The trailer’s two occupants were able to escape, and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, the fire department said.

    It added that no firefighters were injured, and that the blaze is now under investigation. 

