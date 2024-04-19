VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 people threatened with imitation gun in Downtown Eastside, police say

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 31-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening two people with an imitation gun in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week.

    Authorities said the first victim was accosted while exiting a ride-share vehicle near Powell Street and Heatley Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

    In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said a stranger pointed "what appeared to be a gun" at the woman's head. The man also made a comment about the woman being a police officer, which she is not, according to authorities.

    The other victim was sitting at a nearby bus stop when the suspect allegedly threatened him with the same weapon and assaulted him.

    Police managed to locate and arrest a suspect about an hour later near Hastings and Gore streets.

    Two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of using an imitation firearm and one count of assault have since been approved against Korey Muskett.

    Online records show a man by that name has a lengthy criminal history, including previous charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, obstructing police and mischief under $5,000.

    Authorities said Muskett remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

