2 people threatened with imitation gun in Downtown Eastside, police say

A 31-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening two people with an imitation gun in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week.

Authorities said the first victim was accosted while exiting a ride-share vehicle near Powell Street and Heatley Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said a stranger pointed "what appeared to be a gun" at the woman's head. The man also made a comment about the woman being a police officer, which she is not, according to authorities.

The other victim was sitting at a nearby bus stop when the suspect allegedly threatened him with the same weapon and assaulted him.

Police managed to locate and arrest a suspect about an hour later near Hastings and Gore streets.

Two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of using an imitation firearm and one count of assault have since been approved against Korey Muskett.

Online records show a man by that name has a lengthy criminal history, including previous charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, obstructing police and mischief under $5,000.

Authorities said Muskett remains in custody pending his next court appearance.