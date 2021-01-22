VANCOUVER -- There are two outbreaks declared at St. Paul’s Hospital. One is in the renal unit, just announced Wednesday, and the other in the hospital’s heart centre.

Hospital officials say this week their COVID-19 case numbers have increased from 18 to 30. Staff could not confirm whether all these cases are patients or if staff are also infected.

In an email to CTV News a spokesperson said they are seeing “a higher number of inpatients who have COVID” and that they “try to move those patients to our COVID-19 ward when possible.”

Both units are closed to new admissions and transfers at this time and all visitation has been suspended except for compassionate end of life visits.

St. Paul’s remains open to receive and care for visitors, and anyone who is seeking care or has a clinical appointment can still come to the hospital.