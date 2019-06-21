

CTV News Vancouver





Homicide detectives say two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of college student Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Dhesi, who also went by the name Kiran, was 19 when her body was found in a burning SUV in Surrey almost two years ago.

The arrests come less than a month after three members of the same family were charged in connection with the murder.

Late last month, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that 23-year-old Inderdeep Deo had been charged with assisting her younger brother, Harjot Singh Deo, in his alleged bid to escape justice.

Inderdeep Deo is Harjot’s older sister. Harjot faces a second degree murder charge, accused of killing Dhesi in August of 2017.

The siblings’ mother is also charged with assisting her son "for the purpose of enabling Harjot Singh Deo to escape," according to court documents.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

According to police, Dhesi was never involved in any kind of gang activity.

IHIT has not spoken to the suspected motive for Dhesi's killing either.

Investigators have not provided any more details on the most recent arrests, but said they would have an update on Monday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jon Woodward