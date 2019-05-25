

CTV News Vancouver





Just days after the alleged killer's mother has been charged with helping her son in the aftermath of the crime, another person has been charged.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Earlier this month, Harjot Singh Deo, 21, was charged with murdering his girlfriend, 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, whose body was found in a burning SUV almost two years ago.

On Tuesday, investigators announced 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Authorities did not specify what the elder Deo is alleged to have done, but charge documents obtained by CTV News allege she "did receive, comfort or assist (her son) for the purpose of enabling (him) to escape."

It is unclear what role Inderdeep Deo allegedly played in the aftermath of Dhesi's death.

Earlier this week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said its investigation remains active, and police believe there are more people out there with information on what happened.

"We are still appealing to those with close knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Bhavkiran's death," said Cpl. Frank Jang at the time. "If you know what happened, we are asking you to consider Bhavkiran's loved ones, who continue to mourn and await answers. We are asking you to do the conscionable thing, the right thing, and please come forward."

Police said the young woman was never involved in any kind of gang activity.

All three charged remain in custody.