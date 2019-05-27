

CTV News Vancouver





Three members of the same family have now been charged in connection with the 2017 murder of college student Kiran Dhesi, according to police.

A 23-year-old woman, Inderdeep Deo, was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said she is related to murder suspect Harjot Singh Deo, but did not specify how.

"So far three members of the same family have been charged criminally in relation to (Kiran's) murder," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

Last week, IHIT revealed the accused murderer's mom, 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo, had also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Though authorities haven't commented on the allegations against her, charge documents obtained by CTV News allege Deo "did receive, comfort or assist (her son) for the purpose of enabling (him) to escape."

The offence date is listed as on or around Aug. 1 and 2 of 2017. Dhesi was last seen alive on Aug. 1, 2017, and her body was discovered early the next morning.

IHIT has not spoken to the suspected motive for Dhesi's killing either. Harjot Deo was in a relationship with the 19-year-old before her body was discovered in a burning SUV in Surrey almost two years ago.

Police said the young woman, whose full given name was Bhavkiran, was never involved in any kind of drug activity.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call IHIT's tip line at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.