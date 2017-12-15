

CTV Vancouver





A series of bizarre crashes in Abbotsford led to two arrests overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch near McKenzie Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, the car was empty except for a puppy that crews pulled to safety.

Shortly after, a police dog located two men who were seen being handcuffed by police while paramedics assessed them.

It is unclear how they are linked to the crashed vehicle or if one of them was driving.

A short while later, a nearby Abbotsford Police Department cruiser was struck by different vehicle.

The police car was damaged, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.