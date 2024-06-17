VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 hospitalized after targeted shooting in Victoria

    A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook) A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook)
    Share

    Two people were taken to hospital after what police describe as a targeted shooting in Victoria Sunday night, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to the 1100-block of Lyall Street around 10:30 p.m. for "a report of multiple shots being fired outside a residence," the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

    One person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other was injured less seriously.

    No arrests have been made.

    "The shooting is believed to be targeted; however, the discharging of a firearm in public is highly dangerous and officers are completing an ongoing risk assessment for public safety. Should it be determined there is any risk to public safety, updates will be provided," the statement from VicPD said.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 250-995-7654.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News