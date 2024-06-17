2 hospitalized after targeted shooting in Victoria

Two people were taken to hospital after what police describe as a targeted shooting in Victoria Sunday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of Lyall Street around 10:30 p.m. for "a report of multiple shots being fired outside a residence," the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other was injured less seriously.

No arrests have been made.

"The shooting is believed to be targeted; however, the discharging of a firearm in public is highly dangerous and officers are completing an ongoing risk assessment for public safety. Should it be determined there is any risk to public safety, updates will be provided," the statement from VicPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-995-7654.