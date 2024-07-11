2 dead after B.C. crash on Highway 1 near Boston Bar

Two people died after a crash on Highway 1 near Boston Bar Thursday afternoon, as the number of casualties on B.C.'s roads and highways in recent days continues to rise.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

"Upon arrival it was determined that a collision had occurred, resulting in the death of two people," a statement from the B.C. Highway Patrol says, adding that investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and "nothing has been ruled out at this time."

The highway was closed for the investigation.

BC Emergency Health Services said it dispatched four ambulances with both primary and advanced care paramedics, as well as a supervisor, to the scene.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital," said Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer for BCEHS, in a statement.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is urged to call 604-702-4039 and quote file number 2024-28948, police said.

A family of four was killed in a crash on Highway 3 near Keremeos Thursday morning and one woman died on Highway 99 in Surrey.

A family of three including a baby died in Agassiz on Lougheed Highway on Tuesday morning, and another three people died when their vehicle went over an embankment in Wilmer, north of Invermere, on Tuesday night. Four people were also killed last Friday in a crash in the West Kootenays on Highway 6.

With a file from The Canadian Press.