2 arrests made, 'vehicle of interest' identified in extortion investigation: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey have made two arrests in an investigation into extortion threats targeting business owners in the Lower Mainland.

Two men in their 20s, who have not been named or charged, were arrested Thursday, police said in a news release.

“Surrey RCMP has a dedicated team of investigators who have been working around the clock on this investigation,” Sgt. Derek Bonner wrote.

“These arrests are a significant development in this ongoing investigation.”

The RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department first issued warnings about a rash of extortion letters last month, urging business owners to remain vigilant and to report any threats to authorities. On Dec. 4, police confirmed that a report of shots fired into a home in White Rock was connected to these threats.

Friday's statement from the Surrey RCMP also included an appeal for information about a "vehicle of interest" believed to be connected to the shooting.

It is described as a white Audi e-tron manufactured between 2019 and 2023. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to call 604-599-0502.

A copy of a letter provided to CTV News says it is from "Indian gang members" and tells the recipient that if they contact the police there will be "no more letters, only bullets." It demands payment of $2 million, but does not provide any contact information or instructions on how to make the payment.