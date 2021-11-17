1st-degree murder charge in shooting at Richmond sushi restaurant

VANCOUVER -

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Richmond, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday that Richard Charles Reed is charged with first-degree murder.

The charge stems from a shooting on Sept. 18, 2020, at Manzo Restaurant, located on Capstan Way. Two men were injured in the shooting that evening, one of whom died in hospital the next day.

The victim has been identified as Jian Jun Zhu, a 44-year-old man who was known to police prior to his death. Police did not give details on their interactions with Zhu, saying only that he is not connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The other man was taken to hospital as well, but his injuries were non-life threatening. He has not been publicly identified.

IHIT said Reed is charged in Zhu's death, and that he faces five additional charges. The team did not say what those charges are, but online court records show he is also charged with aggravated assault, discharging a weapon with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Sgt. David Lee said in IHIT's statement that there are additional people who were involved in what he called a "brazen" shooting, and said the case is still under investigation.

The shooting came at a time when Metro Vancouver was seeing a spike in gun violence, with seven shootings in as many days.

IHIT said the shooting was believed to have been targeted, but did not provide a possible motive.

Police have not confirmed any details about the second victim in the shooting, but CTV News Vancouver confirmed at the time that he is Paul King Jin, a man at the centre of a civil forfeiture case brought by the province.

The provincial Civil Forfeiture Office filed a suit against Jin in 2019, accusing him of using the proceeds of crime to buy a Richmond building.

The accused in the 2020 shooting appears to have a lengthy history with the legal system. Court records show a man with the same name has been called to appear in court several times in Richmond and North Vancouver.

And last year's shooting wasn't the first at Manzo. A young man was hospitalized in 2012 following a drive-by shooting during rush hour.

That victim too is known to police. He has not been publicly identified.