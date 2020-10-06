VANCOUVER -- A young man has been charged in connection with two home invasions reported in Vancouver last month.

In statement Tuesday, Vancouver police said Gary David John has been charged with two counts each of robbery, break-and-enter and assault.

Additionally, the 18-year-old from Prince George has been charged with one count of disguise with intent.

The charges stem from incidents reported on Sept. 3 and 16.

It is alleged a man broke into two different homes, and threatened the homeowners.

"Understandably, this was very unsettling for residents of the neighbourhood," Const. Tania Visintin said in the statement.

A short time after the second break-in, police said they had a suspect in mind in the case.

At that time, they said it was alleged the homeowners had been threatened with a knife.

Visintin described it as a "person's worst nightmare" to wake up to a stranger in their home.