17 dogs seized from Okanagan breeder, animal cruelty charges recommended

This photo provided by the BC SPCA shows a staff member holding a rescued dog. This photo provided by the BC SPCA shows a staff member holding a rescued dog.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News