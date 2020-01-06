VANCOUVER -- After spending a cold night in B.C.'s backcountry, two teen snowboarders are safe with their families thanks to the help of search and rescue crews.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Nelson Rural RCMP got a call that two 16-year-old snowboarders hadn't returned to the Whitewater Ski Resort.

A search of the ski hill was conducted but had to be suspended overnight as conditions got worse. On Monday, search and rescue crews conducted an in-depth search of the out-of-bounds areas of the mountain. The two teens were spotted by rescue crews and taken out of the backcountry by helicopter.

"The pair are very fortunate to escape without any injury or illness as a result of exposure to the elements," said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP southeast district media relations officer in a news release.

"We are told that the pair had the wherewithal to construct a shelter and build a fire for warmth, and more importantly stay put and wait for help."

On Monday, the West Kootenay region including the Nelson area was under a snowfall warning. According to the Whitewater Ski Resort, the mountain got nine centimetres of snow overnight while the boys were missing.

After being medically assessed, the two teens were released to return home.

"We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the dedicated volunteers of our local Nelson Search and Rescue, and all those who responded to the call for mutual aid assistance from other area SAR groups," said Cpl. Derek Pitt of Nelson Rural RCMP in a news release.